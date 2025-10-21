Capital City Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported net income of $16…

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported net income of $16 million in its third quarter.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

