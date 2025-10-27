Capital Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $15.1 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $76 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

