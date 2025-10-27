Live Radio
Canon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2025, 5:08 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Monday reported profit of $431.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.49 billion in the period.

