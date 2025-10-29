Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $668.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

