Camping World: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

