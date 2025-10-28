Camden National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.2 million.…

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $95 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 7.5% in the last 12 months.

