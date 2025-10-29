Calix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 41 cents.

