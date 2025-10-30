California Water Service Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $311.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWT

