California Water Service Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 9:07 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $311.2 million in the period.

