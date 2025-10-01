Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported net income of $199.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of $4.12.
The egg producer posted revenue of $922.6 million in the period.
