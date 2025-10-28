Caesars Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55 million in its third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR

