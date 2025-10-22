CACI International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $124.8…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $124.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $6.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.20 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.13 to $28.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $520.16, a fall of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.