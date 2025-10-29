C.H. Robinson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $163 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.

