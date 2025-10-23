Byline Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.2 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.2 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $164.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.65, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

