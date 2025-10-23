Business First: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.9 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Business First shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.40, a decline of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFST

