Burke & Herbert: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85.4 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $60.92, a fall of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

