Buenaventura: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $167.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $431 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have climbed 97% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.73, a rise of 74% in the last 12 months.

