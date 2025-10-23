Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $235.5 million,…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $235.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.2 billion.

Brunswick shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.