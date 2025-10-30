Bristol Myers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.2…

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.83 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $47.5 billion to $48 billion.

Bristol Myers shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

