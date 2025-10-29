Brinker International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $99.5 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $99.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion.

