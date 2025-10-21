Bridgewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.50, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWB

