BridgeBio Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $182.7 million in its third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.5 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.80, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

