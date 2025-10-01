Brian Snitker, who managed Braves to 2021 World Series title, won’t return to dugout next season

ATLANTA (AP) — When in doubt, Brian Snitker turned to Bobby Cox for advice. It was only natural for Snitker…

ATLANTA (AP) — When in doubt, Brian Snitker turned to Bobby Cox for advice.

It was only natural for Snitker to once again seek counsel from Cox, through Cox’s wife Pam, when considering if this was the right time to step down as Atlanta Braves manager. Snitker received reassurance that following his career as a manager, Cox relished serving the same advisory role that Snitker now assumes.

Snitker, who managed the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization, will not return to the dugout next season.

The Braves announced Wednesday that the 69-year-old Snitker will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame next year.

“I talked with Pam yesterday,” Snitker said at a news conference. “She did tell me once he got the hang of this position he really loved it.”

Cox was Snitker’s mentor. Snitker continued to visit Cox regularly after Cox was hospitalized in 2019 following a stroke. Cox, 84, returned to Truist Park on Aug. 22 for a 30-year celebration of the Braves’ 1995 World Series title.

The news conference to announce Snitker’s decision was described as a celebration by Braves chairman Terry McGuirk and general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Snitker was emotional at times as he described his late-season uncertainty about his desire to manage another year and how he finally concluded it was time to step down.

“I said I’m going to need a little time after that last out to decide what I’m going to do,” said Snitker, who was joined by his wife, Ronnie, at the news conference. “After I got home and decompressed a little bit I did decide this was the best move.”

Snitker has been with the organization for 49 years as a minor league player and manager and major league coach and manager.

Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles, one wild-card berth and the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.

“Honestly I never thought I’d manage one day in the major leagues, much less 10 years,” Snitker said. “I never thought I’d hoist a trophy.”

Snitker paused to collect his emotions before referring to players at the news conference and his joy to “be around a group of guys that makes this so special.”

Braves players who attended the news conference included Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Joe Jiménez, Reynaldo López, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Drake Baldwin.

McGuirk presented Snitker with keys to a new Ford truck and announced the team was sending Snitker and his wife on a vacation to Hawaii.

“Today we celebrate and honor not only one of the most accomplished managers in the history of our franchise but also one of the finest people to ever wear the uniform,” McGuirk said. “You will always be a Brave, a Brave forever, and this organization will always be your home.”

Snitker said he looked forward to his new role.

“I’m still going to be here,” he said. “I’m going to be in spring training. I’m excited about this new role.”

Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. His No. 6 was retired by the Braves.

Snitker, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent catcher in 1977, spent 20 seasons with the organization as a minor league manager. He was named Atlanta’s interim manager on May 17, 2016, and was given the title of permanent manager following the season.

He posted a record of 811-688 as manager and ranks third in franchise history in wins, trailing only Cox (2,149) and Frank Selee (1,004).

Anthopoulos and McGuirk did not address a plan to find Snitker’s replacement. Braves bench coach Walt Weiss is Colorado’s former manager. Third base coach Fredi González is a former manager with Atlanta and the Marlins.

The Braves finished 76-87 this season, which was the final year of Snitker’s current contract.

The Braves are the fifth MLB team to move on from their managers since the regular season ended Sunday. The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that Ron Washington, 73, would not return. Washington was a former Braves coach.

San Francisco fired Bob Melvin and Minnesota fired Rocco Baldelli on Monday before Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers mutually decided Bochy won’t return to the dugout.

Washington, the 70-year-old Bochy and Snitker were the three oldest managers in the majors.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.