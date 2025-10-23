Bread Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $188…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $188 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $971 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $966.6 million.

Bread Financial shares have fallen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

