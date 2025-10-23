Boyd: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.44 billion.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.44 billion.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $17.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.6 million.

Boyd shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $84.68, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.