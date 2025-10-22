Boston Scientific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $755 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $755 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 79 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.02 to $3.04 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

