Boston Beer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $46.2 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $571.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $537.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.9 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $7.80 to $9.80 per share.

