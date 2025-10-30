BorgWarner: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $158…

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.63 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.1 billion to $14.3 billion.

BorgWarner shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

