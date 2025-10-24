Booz Allen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $175 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion.

Booz Allen shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.

