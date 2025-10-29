Boot Barn: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42.2 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $505.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $688 million to $700 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.75 to $7.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.2 billion to $2.24 billion.

Boot Barn shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $194.22, a rise of 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT

