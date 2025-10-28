Booking Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.75 billion.…

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $84.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $99.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $96.04 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $9.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.74 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5,130.16, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

