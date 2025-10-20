BOK Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $140.9…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $140.9 million.

The bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it had earnings of $2.22 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $855.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $548.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

BOK Financial shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $109.84, a decrease of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOKF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOKF

