Boeing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.42 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $7.14. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.47 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.85 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $23.27 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.93 billion.

Boeing shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.

