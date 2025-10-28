Bloom Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $519 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.4 million.

Bloom Energy shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $113.28, increasing elevenfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.