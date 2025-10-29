Blackstone Mortgage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $63.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $346 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.9 million.

Blackstone Mortgage shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

