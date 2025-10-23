Blackstone Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $624.9 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $624.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.3 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year.

