BlackRock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.32 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $8.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $11.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.19 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $6.51 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.25 billion.

BlackRock shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

