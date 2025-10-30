BJ’s Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $465,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $330.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.6 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.50, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.