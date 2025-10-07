Bigger Welcome: Citi Strata Elite Boosts Bonus to 100,000 Points

The Citi Strata Elite? Card, not even three months old, increased its welcome bonus this week by 20,000 points. For…

The Citi Strata Elite? Card, not even three months old, increased its welcome bonus this week by 20,000 points. For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening to earn the bonus — which is $2,000 more than the previous requirement.

With the Citi Strata Elite? Card, Citi jumped into the premier travel credit card derby, which included recent jockeying by other high-level cards that boosted both their benefits and annual fees. However, with the American Express Platinum Card®‘s annual fee at $895 See Rates & Fees and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®‘s at $795, the Citi Strata Elite? Card is the lowest of these at $595.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Even with this limited-time bonus increase, the Citi Strata Elite? Card’s welcome offer is also the lowest among the three. With the American Express Platinum Card®, you can earn as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases in your first six months with the card. New Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders can earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Unique among major travel cards, Citi has joined with American Airlines to enable its cardholders to make 1:1 direct points transfers. Other benefits and perks of the Citi Strata Elite? Card include:

— 12 ThankYou® points per dollar spent on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through cititravel.com

— Six points per dollar spent on air travel booked through cititravel.com

— Six points per dollar spent at restaurants, including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights? purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern Time (three points per dollar spent any other time)

— 1.5 points per dollar spent on all other purchases

— Up to $300 annual hotel benefit

— Priority Pass™ Select membership

Who Should Consider the Citi Strata Elite? Card?

If you’re a frequent traveler with American Airlines, can take advantage of the hotel credits and other travel perks, and dine out fairly often, the Citi Strata Elite? Card might be just the card for you. If you can’t imagine paying the steep annual fee, consider the Citi Strata Premier® Card card instead.

More from U.S. News

Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

Dear Clever Credit: I Got the Kohl’s Credit Card for the Holidays. Now What?

Clever Credit: I Want to Donate to Charities. Can I Get Rewarded for That From My Credit Card?

Bigger Welcome: Citi Strata Elite Boosts Bonus to 100,000 Points originally appeared on usnews.com