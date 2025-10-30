Belden: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $56.7 million. The…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $56.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.97 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $698.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $700 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Belden shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

