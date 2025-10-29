Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.09 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $179 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.4 million.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $152.46, a climb of 97% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.