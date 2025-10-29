Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.99 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $179 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $135.98, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.