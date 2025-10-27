Bed Bath & Beyond: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Monday reported a loss of…

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

The Murray, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares have climbed 74% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.60, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

