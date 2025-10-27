BCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCBP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.