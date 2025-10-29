Bausch + Lomb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of…

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $28 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.05 billion to $5.15 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

