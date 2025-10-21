Bar Harbor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The bank, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.54, a fall of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.