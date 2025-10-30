BankFinancial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.4…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.3 million.

BankFinancial shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN

