Bank7: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.8 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have fallen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSVN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.