Bank OZK: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $184.6…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $184.6 million.

The bank, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had earnings of $1.59 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $731.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $449.9 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OZK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OZK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.