Bank of Marin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

The bank, based in Novato, California, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $41.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.1 million, meeting Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

