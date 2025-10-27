Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $53.3 million.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $53.3 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $273.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.